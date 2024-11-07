Fire crews report being attacked on Bonfire night 'from missiles and fireworks'

“Crews were bombarded with missiles and fireworks while responding to emergency incidents.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) reported that there were six reported attacks on crews within three hours, however no injuries have been reported.

Three attacks took place in Clydebank, two in Edinburgh and one in Blackridge in West Lothian.

They also received more than 1,000 calls from the public during an eight-hour period on Bonfire Night.

Initial figures indicate that crews responded to approximately 347 bonfires and 598 incidents across the country between 3.30 and 11.30pm on Saturday, 5 November.

In the run up to the event, SFRS had appealed to the public to be aware of the dangers of both fireworks and unsafe bonfires with a message to consider the impact of their actions on communities and emergency services.

Andy Watt, Deputy Chief Officer for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "I would like to pay tribute to the professionalism and resilience of our frontline crews.

“Operations Control firefighters answered over 1,000 calls and have once again worked tirelessly to ensure we respond to those who need us the most.

“Unfortunately, several of our crews came under attack from missiles and fireworks, with six attacks within three hours.

"Crews were bombarded with missiles and fireworks while responding to emergency incidents.

“These attacks prevent our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, and can impact on our emergency service colleagues - including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

"This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe across the Bonfire period.”

Police Scotland reported that incidents of serious disorder during Bonfire Night have fallen this year. In 2023, specialist resources as part of Operation Moonbeam were deployed on 26 separate occasions during the evening of 5 November.

This year, 18 deployments were required during the same period.The overall number of fireworks-related calls has remained consistent to previous years, however, the number of officers injured has reduced significantly, compared to last year.

During the Operation Moonbeam deployment fo rOctober and November 2023, a total of 62 officers sustained injuries after being targeted with fireworks and other projectiles, this year it was one. To date, one officer was injured on Halloween evening after a brick was thrown through the window of her police vehicle in Edinburgh.