Hundreds of prisoners will be released under Scottish Government plans, starting from next month.

A victim support charity has raised “significant concerns” about the planned released of hundreds of more prisoners in Scotland, saying viable longer-term solutions are urgently needed.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance on Thursday announced plans for six phases of an early release scheme.

HMP Barlinnie from the air. | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The first release would take place next month, with around 440 prisoners to be let out of Scottish prisons by the end of the year.

The scheme will exclude those serving time for domestic abuse or sexual crimes.

But Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland (VSS), said more capacity in prisons must be considered.

“It is urgent that the Scottish Government engage with VSS, and other key voluntary organisations working in this field, to determine viable longer-term solutions,” she said.

“Given that more people are being convicted for crimes that require longer sentences, including rises in serious sexual offences, we think that more capacity in prisons has to be part of the solution.”

“The rights and safety of victims and public safety must take precedence in these deliberations.”

The number of Scottish prisoners who have broken prison rules has increased every year since 2022 | PA

Ten prisons are now classed as being a “red risk” and ten are on or over capacity. The classifications were confirmed as it was revealed the prison population had increased by 200 in the past three months.

Ms Constance earlier this year described the near £1 billion cost of replacing Barlinnie prison, almost ten times the initial estimate, as a “critical investment” for the sustainability of the prison service. HMP Glasgow is expected to be built by 2028.

A veto will be granted to prison governors to block release if they feel someone eligible poses an "immediate risk of harm".

Ms Wallace said: “Our main priority is making sure that victims know whether they will be impacted by these releases or not. If someone is not signed up to the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS), there will be no pro-active contact to warn them of a prisoner’s early release.

“We would urge anyone worried about a prisoner, in their case, being released early to get in touch with our helpline on 0800 160 1985, or visit our website, victimsupport.scot.

