Kate Wallace - For real change, we must listen to victims of crime

Head of Victim Support Scotland says challenges remain in supporting victims of crime

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a month when we have already seen significant change impacting victims of crime, such as prisoners serving sentences of four years or less being released early from prison, we are also marking Victims’ Awareness Week, an annual clarion call highlighting the experiences of people impacted by crime.

We hope for real change for victims later this month and beyond with the publication of the final report from the antisocial behaviour working group; the consultation findings on media reporting of child homicide; as well as further debate and discussion of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of the biggest injustices that, all too often, the voices of people impacted by crime are drowned out amidst the complex internal workings of Scotland’s criminal justice system. Those most affected by the operation of the system often have the least influence – leaving them feeling powerless, unheard, and forgotten. It is easy to say that change is necessary, but how can this be effectively achieved?

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland. Picture: Julie Broadfoot | VSS

Consequently, this Victims’ Awareness Week, we are calling on people to listen to victims and their experiences, act to provide, and help access, support, and consider these views when progressing legislation. By doing so, it provides hope for people impacted by crime. We at Victim Support Scotland know that listening is the foundation for meaningful change. When we listen to people affected by crime, great things can happen.

On an individual level, there are things we can do every day. Maybe that looks like checking in on a friend whose house was broken into and making sure they know about the support that is available for them. Or sharing a social media post about victims’ rights; or even mentioning this article to colleagues when you head into work tomorrow. These are small actions, but they add up and contribute to a wider awareness of the issues victims of crime are facing.

Listening to victims’ voices has instigated action concerning the Scottish Government’s position on media reporting of child homicide. Spearheaded by an affected family member and supported by 65 people bereaved by murder or culpable homicide, a campaign was launched for anonymity for children who die as a result of crime. The act of families coming together to support one another in this way has been powerful. Knowing you are being heard and that you are not alone is hugely empowering for victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wallace said more needs to be done to support victims of crime. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe / PA | PA

Acknowledging the issue’s complexity, the government initiated a public consultation. While the changes might not be the radical approach victims looked for, progress has been made, and victims feel they have been heard.

It is in this creation of a rich dialogue, where victims are recognised as a key part of the justice system, that improvements can be made. While we are seeing the green shoots of change, many of the challenges we were facing four decades ago remain all too present today. There is still much to be done.

For that reason, we must collectively and individually commit to listening to victims of crime, act on what we hear, and provide hope for a better future for victims in Scotland’s criminal justice system.