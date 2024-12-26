Two men hunted by police after demanding keys in car park in attempted robbery

The attempted car robbery took place on Sunday, as a man refused after being told to hand over his keys

Two men are being hunted by police over an attempted car robbery near Falkirk.

The pair is alleged to have demanded another man hand over his car keys in a car park in Denny’s Kirkslap area about 7.15pm on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information following the incident | Police Scotland

The man refused to hand over his keys, Police Scotland said.

The two men then returned to their vehicles, described as a white Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Vauxhall Corsa, before leaving the scene.

Police said one of the men had allegedly spoken in a Scottish accent and the other in a Liverpudlian accent. Both men are said to have travelled towards Grangemouth and Alloa on the M876 after driving off.

Police have claimed the attempted car robbery could be linked to an earlier assault and robbery of a man in his home in Denny. Four men wearing balaclavas had been involved had been involved in the separate attack on the 26-year-old. A silver TAG Heuer watch worth around £800 was stolen from the property after the attack.

Detective Gavin McLuskey said: “We believe this incident is related to a theft in Denny later that night. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace these men and we are asking anyone who saw them before or after this incident to get in touch.