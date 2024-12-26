Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by dog in Scottish village
A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in an Aberdeenshire village.
Emergency services were called to the incident in the Udny Station area about 4.10pm on Thursday last week.
Police Scotland said officers had received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by another dog.
The woman was sent to hospital for treatment.
The breed of the dog involved in the attack is not yet known.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by a dog in the Udny Station area around 4.10pm on Thursday, 19 December.
“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
