Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by dog in Scottish village

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 26th Dec 2024, 07:55 GMT
The woman was walking a dog when she was reportedly attacked by another dog

A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in an Aberdeenshire village.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the Udny Station area about 4.10pm on Thursday last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The dog attack took place in an Aberdeenshire village. Picture: John DevlinThe dog attack took place in an Aberdeenshire village. Picture: John Devlin
The dog attack took place in an Aberdeenshire village. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Police Scotland said officers had received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by another dog.

The woman was sent to hospital for treatment.

The breed of the dog involved in the attack is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by a dog in the Udny Station area around 4.10pm on Thursday, 19 December.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:HospitalEmergency servicesAberdeenshire
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice