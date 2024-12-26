The woman was walking a dog when she was reportedly attacked by another dog

A woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack in an Aberdeenshire village.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the Udny Station area about 4.10pm on Thursday last week.

The dog attack took place in an Aberdeenshire village. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Police Scotland said officers had received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by another dog.

The woman was sent to hospital for treatment.

The breed of the dog involved in the attack is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by a dog in the Udny Station area around 4.10pm on Thursday, 19 December.