Trump Mugshot: Here are 10 of the most famous celebrity mugshots - from Justin Bieber to Mel Gibson

Donald Trump becomes the first former US President in history to have a mugshot taken after his arrest in Georgia this week.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

Later released on a $200,000 bond, Donald Trump has now headed back to his home in New Jersey but his mugshot has been released to the public after his arrest on charges of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The first former US President in history to even have a mugshot, Trump has insisted that he has “did nothing wrong”.

However, he is not the first familiar face who has had a run in with the law and had a mugshot plastered all over social media. Here are 10 other celebrity mugshots featuring some names you may just recognise.

Alongside singer Khalil, Bieber was arrested in 2014 for resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol. Bieber pleaded guilty to resisting an officer without violence and a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention

1. Justin Bieber

The original 'it' girl was jailed in 2007 following a series of legal issues that resulted in a probation violation.

2. Paris Hilton

The Mean Girls star was sentenced to serve three months in jail and 90 days in rehab for repeatedly violating probation in 2010.

3. Lindsay Lohan

Rapper Vanilla Ice, also known as Robert Van Winkle, was arrested on burglary charges in 2015. The charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal including 100 hours of community service.

4. Vanilla Ice

