The popularity of podcast has not ceased, with many of us making it part of our daily routine to tune into our favourite pods almost daily- and there is no denying the want for in-depth true crime podcasts have risen considerably in the last decade.

Though with such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via Spotify, you’d be forgiven feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases and all in between, true crime can delve from fascinating to heartbreaking in a moment, and for fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts offer an invaluable insight often unable be found elsewhere.

Thank fully, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding the pod which is most highly rated by popular streaming service Spotify.

1. Sinister Societies Every week on Sinister Societies, co-hosts Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire delve into the gobsmacking crimes and everyday craziness of cults.

2. Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories is a podcast drama "with a modern twist on old time radio that delves into the mystery of true cold cases and unsolved."

3. Redhanded Award winning true crime podcast, Redhand, offers "a weekly dose of murder, delivered with all the facts and anecdotal tangents" - and boy, is it popular.

4. Strangeland Four star rated Strangeland Podcast is a new series from audiochuck that reexamines cases in immigrant neighborhoods.