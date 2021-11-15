Looking for a film to scare you tonight? Halloween over, but still wanting the scare factor?

With such a strong list of horrors now available on Netflix, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

From gorefests to ghosts, slashers to old school video nasties, paranormal entities to zombie chaos, horror has an abundance of sub-genres.

Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix homepage, looking to find a scary flick that suits your taste, take a look at our list of the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Be be warned, you may need to watch some of these through your fingers…

1. Hush (2016) Its been a while since horror served up a good old fashioned Slasher movie, but Mike Flanagan's Hush does not disappoint. The plot follows a deaf author who retreats into the woods to live a life of solitude...or at least that's what she thought.

2. Dawn of the Dead (2004) As remakes go, the zombie rework of Dawn of the Dead is pretty top notch. Braaaaaaaaains...

3. Drag Me To Hell (2009) Co-written by Sam Raimi of The Evil Dead fame, Drag Me To Hell of the most intense and genuinely scory horror films released in the past 20 years. The less you know, the better it is, so go in without expectations.

4. The Conjuring (2013) Its had a series of sequels since, but the first film in the franchise of The Conjuring is one of most highly rated modern horrors around. It's simply a great ghost story which focuses on the alleged true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, real life world renowned paranormal investigators.