Torrance Avenue Airdrie incident: Man arrested after woman found dead following serious assault

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead after being seriously assaulted.

By Katharine Hay
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:18 pm
The 54-year-old woman was attacked at a property in Terrance Avenue in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday morning.

Police were made aware of the incident at about 10.45am, but when officers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torrance Avenue, Airdrie, where the woman was found dead having been seriously assaulted.

A 60-year-old man has since been arrested, police confirmed.

A police spokeswoman added: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing."

