The 54-year-old woman was attacked at a property in Terrance Avenue in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday morning.

Police were made aware of the incident at about 10.45am, but when officers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torrance Avenue, Airdrie, where the woman was found dead having been seriously assaulted.

A 60-year-old man has since been arrested, police confirmed.

A police spokeswoman added: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.