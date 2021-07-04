Officers received a report of a man found injured within a common close on Knapdale Street around 2am on Saturday (July 3).

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland has now revealed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.

Glasgow death treated as murder as police appeal to the public for information.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.

He said: "I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding what happened to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0657 of 3 July. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

