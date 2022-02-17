Wayne Couzens: Three Met officers charged over alleged racist and misogynistic messages with Sarah Everard's killer

Three police officers who worked with Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens have been charged over allegations they shared racist and misogynistic messages with him.

By Flora Thompson and Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:23 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on WhatsApp, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) sent prosecutors a file on allegations the three shared racist and misogynistic messages with Couzens between April and August 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The three are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 16. The CPS said it cannot confirm the names of the officers for operational reasons.

Couzens was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "Following a referral of evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the CPS has authorised charges against two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer.

"All three will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 March for their first hearing.

"Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.

"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

"Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendants right to a fair trial."

Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to rape murder of Sarah Everard and was later handed a whole life sentence.

Couzens was a serving Met Police officer at the time of the crime.

Read More

Read More
BBC’s Sarah Smith tells of relief at leaving behind ‘bile and hatred’ of Scottis...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.