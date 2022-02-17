BBC’s Sarah Smith tells of relief at leaving behind ‘bile and hatred’ of Scottish politics

Ms Smith, who was appointed BBC North America editor last year, said she was "demonised quite heavily" among parts of the population following the independence referendum.

She worried the "criticism, bile and hatred" she attracted from some quarters was damaging the reputation of the BBC.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Smith made the comments in an interview with Rhys Evans, head of corporate affairs at BBC Wales, for an academic paper on news coverage in a "multinational state".

Journalist and TV presenter Sarah Smith, at the BBC HQ in Glasgow. Picture: Robert Perry

She spoke of "deeply unpleasant" abuse aggravated by her gender.

People would “...roll their car windows down as they drive past me in the street to ask me, ‘What f****** lies you're going to be telling on TV tonight, you f****** lying b****?'" she said.

Ms Smith, who was Scotland editor between 2016 and late 2021, felt her background as the daughter of former UK Labour leader John Smith made her vulnerable to criticism.

“He was a very well-known politician, he was a unionist, people like to therefore assume that my politics must be the same as my father's despite me being, one, a different person, and him having been dead for 27 years," she said.

The broadcaster said she had “pretty much stopped tweeting” for fear of attracting the “s*** I can live without”.

Ms Smith said she felt "relief" at leaving Scotland for the US, where she will be “gloriously anonymous”.

She added: “Nobody will have any idea who my father is. So, the misogynistic idea that I can't have any of my own thoughts anyway, or rise above my family connections to report impartially will no longer be part of the discourse.”

She predicted “enormous scrutiny” of the BBC in the event of a second independence referendum, with news reports “politicised and weaponized by both sides”.