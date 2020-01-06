Three men charged following spate of robberies targeting cash boxes in Glasgow

Three men have been charged following a spate of robberies targeting cash boxes in and around Glasgow.

The men, aged 28, 26, and 24 have been charged in connection with two robberies and an attempted robbery on Friday involving cash boxes carried by G4S security workers.

They have also been charged in connection with conspiracy to rob in connection with a further incident in Glasgow city centre on Saturday.

The attempted robbery took place in the foyer of a Lloyds TSB in Duke Street, Dennistoun, at around 9.40am on Friday.

Less than three hours later, a second G4S security worker was targeted outside the Scotmid store in Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, by two men with knives, who made off with the cash box.

Around two hours later, at 2.30pm, a G4S security worker was robbed in Byres Road in Glasgow's west end by two men armed with a knife and a pole, who stole his cash box.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: "We are grateful for the support we have received from the public in relation to this investigation.

"Further inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward as soon as possible."

All three men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.