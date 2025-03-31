Warning over new restrictions at Scottish national park as official tourist season starts

The new bylaws for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park are being reinforced ahead of the tourist season starting

Visitors to one of Scotland’s national parks have been warned about new rules in force that include tighter boat speed restrictions as the tourist season kicks off.

Fresh bylaws were introduced to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in November last year to improve the safety and experience of those visiting the scenic location.

These include conditions for wearing life jackets, registration required for powered vehicles in the park, and new speed limits for vehicle use on the loch.

With hundreds of thousands expected to visit Loch Lomond’s waters and shores this summer, the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority (LLTNPA) has reinforced the new rules ahead of the busy tourist season beginning.

New byelaws will be noticed by visitors heading to Loch Lomond this tourist season | LLTNPA

LLTNPA said given the changes in recent years as to how Loch Lomond is used – especially the growing popularity of open water swimming and paddle sports, coupled with significant increases in bylaw breaches – the additional measures have been brought in “to protect public safety, prevent irresponsible behaviours and to make enforcement more efficient”.

The popular loch has also experienced growing visitor numbers over the past decade. With this increase in numbers, the bylaws have been update for visitor safety and environmental conservation, the LLTNPA said.

The new rules include speed restrictions on some vehicle use on the water | LLTNPA

Under the changes, under-16s must wear life jackets on all moving vessels, powered or not, while registration is required for powered vessels, including jet skis, with a new portal online.

Tighter 6kph slow-speed zones have been introduced at popular locations, clearly marked by buoys, while it is now an offence to damage or remove public rescue equipment. Owners are responsible if under-16s breach bylaws using their vessels, and there is an updated boundary for 11kph speed limit near the southern islands of Inchtavannach, Inchmoan and Inchcruin.

Kenny Auld, of LLTNPA, said: “As the weather warms up and more visitors head out to enjoy the loch, it’s vital that everyone does so responsibly by following these bylaws. They are in place to keep people safe and to protect this special environment.

“Our ranger team will be out on the loch and on the land everyday. While the vast majority of loch users behave appropriately, the bylaws provide an essential safety net and deterrent for any dangerous or anti-social behaviour.”

According to the LLTNPA, bylaws are required by law to be reviewed at least every ten years.

The authority said rangers had been actively educating visitors about the updated bylaws over the winter and would expand outreach activities as summer approaches, supported by new signage, informational displays, and user-friendly information, which will be available via the LLTNPA website.

The reminder comes amid changing visitor patterns and climate conditions, LLTNPA said. A report by the organisation noted a 6 per cent increase in the frequency of storm events and strong winds in western Scotland over the past decade.

LLTNPA said the more unpredictable weather reinforced a “need for clear safety rules and preparedness on Loch Lomond, and across the national park”.

Last year, the Cairngorms National Park Authority's (CNPA) board agreed to the introduction of a new bylaw designed to help reduce the risk of wildfires. Campfires have been blamed for wildfire incidents in the park and around Scotland in the past.