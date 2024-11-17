Teenager stabbed in Scottish street altercation as police launch investigation
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital for treatment after being stabbed in a street altercation.
The incident took place on High Street in Elgin, Moray, around 7.20pm on Saturday.
Police said a 15-year-old had been stabbed in a serious assault. The teenager was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment, but was later released.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday, November 16, 2024, we received a report that a 15-year-old boy had been seriously assaulted on High Street, Elgin.
“He attended at Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment and was later released.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”