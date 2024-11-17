The altercation left a 15-year-old teenager in hospital requiring treatment

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital for treatment after being stabbed in a street altercation.

The incident took place on High Street in Elgin, Moray, around 7.20pm on Saturday.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in an altercation | JTana - stock.adobe.com

Police said a 15-year-old had been stabbed in a serious assault. The teenager was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment, but was later released.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

High Street in Elgin, Moray. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday, November 16, 2024, we received a report that a 15-year-old boy had been seriously assaulted on High Street, Elgin.

“He attended at Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment and was later released.