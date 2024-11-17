Driver arrested by police after two-mile chase through Scottish city
A man has been arrested after a two-mile-long police chase in Glasgow.
Police said a vehicle had failed to stop when signalled on Saracen Street in the Possilpark area around 8.40am on Sunday.
The car was pursued for almost two miles before being brought to a stop on Newton Street.
A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested for alleged road traffic offences.
The incident forced the road to be shut at its junction with Bath Street for about an hour.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Sunday, November 17, 2024, a car on Saracen Street, Glasgow, failed to stop for officers when signalled.
“Following a pursuit, the car was brought to a stop on Newton Street, Glasgow. There are no reported injuries.
“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”