Teenager hunted by police after 'deliberately' setting fire to bushes next to busy footpath
Police are hunting a teenager who set fire to bushes next to a footpath in Kinross.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze close to the Burleigh Sands car park around 9am on Sunday.
The fire was put out, with no-one believed to have been injured.
Officers are treating the incident as “wilful”. Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
The suspect is described as a white man aged about 17 or 18 who is about 5ft 10 inches tall.
He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a black rucksack when last seen following the incident, police said.
Constable Jamie Arthur said: “The fire was set alight in an area of bushes and could easily have spread. I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.
“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance, then please contact us.
“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1047 of May 18, 2025. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”