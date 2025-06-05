Teenager charged over alleged stabbing of 15-year-old boy in residential street
The charges have been laid after a 15-year-old boy was found seriously injured in Glasgow.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager the same age was allegedly stabbed in Glasgow.
A boy, also aged 15, was found seriously injured in the Denbeck Street area of the city around 10.30pm on May 29.
He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since been discharged.
Police said another 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.
He is expected to appear in court in due course.