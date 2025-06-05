Teenager charged over alleged stabbing of 15-year-old boy in residential street

The charges have been laid after a 15-year-old boy was found seriously injured in Glasgow.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager the same age was allegedly stabbed in Glasgow.

A boy, also aged 15, was found seriously injured in the Denbeck Street area of the city around 10.30pm on May 29.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged over the stabbing | The Scotsman

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Police said another 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.