Stuart Hogg is due to stand trial on July 30

Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg is to appear in court today after being arrested and charged in connection with allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The former Scotland captain was due to stand trial on July 30, over three charges relating to stalking and abusing his wife Gillian. Police Scotland confirmed a 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Hawick, in the Borders, on Tuesday afternoon.

Hogg, who retired from professional rugby last year, is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

He was first arrested in February at the home of his estranged wife, for allegedly engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear and alarm.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court | Contributed

Hogg was accused of monitoring his wife’s communications and of controlling behaviour towards her.

He is also charged under section one of the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act, which alleges he engaged in a course of behaviour described as “abusive”.

The third charge against Hogg alleges that he had been released on the condition that he would not approach his estranged wife apart from to arrange contact with their four children. However, it is claimed that on 30 March this year, he contacted her at her home near Hawick. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, 2 July, 2024, officers attended at an address in Hawick and a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of bail.