The Scottish men’s rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 14 male players who have made the most appearances for Scotland in that time.

It’s worth noting though that none of them can match the achievements of Donna Kennedy, who played for the Scottish Women’s Rugby Team from 1993-2010 and amassed a Scottish record 115 caps. She was the first Scottish player to reach 100 caps and was the world's most-capped women's player from 2004 to 2016.

1 . Ross Ford Hooker Ross Ford is Scotland's most-capped player - with an amazing 110 appearances between 2004–2017.

2 . Chris Paterson Just one cap short off the record, full-back Chris Paterson ran out for his country 109 times between 1999–2011.

3 . Sean Lamont Sean Lamont is Scotland's most-capped wing of all time. He won 105 caps from 2004–2016.