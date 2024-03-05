It takes a minimum of 75 appearances to make the list of Scotland's 11 most-capped male rugby union players.It takes a minimum of 75 appearances to make the list of Scotland's 11 most-capped male rugby union players.
It takes a minimum of 75 appearances to make the list of Scotland's 11 most-capped male rugby union players.

Most Capped Male Scottish Rugby Players: Here are the 14 male rugby union players with most Scotland appearances - from Gregor Townsend to Stuart Hogg

Playing for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these players have all enjoyed the privilege dozens of times.
By David Hepburn
Published 6th Feb 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT

The Scottish men’s rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 14 male players who have made the most appearances for Scotland in that time.

It’s worth noting though that none of them can match the achievements of Donna Kennedy, who played for the Scottish Women’s Rugby Team from 1993-2010 and amassed a Scottish record 115 caps. She was the first Scottish player to reach 100 caps and was the world's most-capped women's player from 2004 to 2016.

Hooker Ross Ford is Scotland's most-capped player - with an amazing 110 appearances between 2004–2017.

1. Ross Ford

Hooker Ross Ford is Scotland's most-capped player - with an amazing 110 appearances between 2004–2017. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Just one cap short off the record, full-back Chris Paterson ran out for his country 109 times between 1999–2011.

2. Chris Paterson

Just one cap short off the record, full-back Chris Paterson ran out for his country 109 times between 1999–2011. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Sean Lamont is Scotland's most-capped wing of all time. He won 105 caps from 2004–2016.

3. Sean Lamont

Sean Lamont is Scotland's most-capped wing of all time. He won 105 caps from 2004–2016. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Before retiring last year full-back Stuart Hogg played exactly 100 times for his country - making his international debut in 2012.

4. Stuart Hogg

Before retiring last year full-back Stuart Hogg played exactly 100 times for his country - making his international debut in 2012. Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Gregor TownsendStuart HoggScotlandSix NationsEngland