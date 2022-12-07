Scotland is notorious for having some bizarre laws that you may not even realise exist! Here are 10 of the weirdest laws you may have broken without even realising.
Some of Scotland most weird laws date all the way back to medieval times with a host of bizarre and unusual laws that still stand to this day.
Want to make sure you aren’t breaking any of them?
With the help of research from SchmidtandClark.com, we put together 10 of the most surprising, confusing and downright unusual things that are illegal under Scottish law.
1. Refusing to let a stranger use your toilet
Although not officially formally authorised by Parliament, Scottish law legally obliges you to let anyone use your toilet if they ask you to.
2. Singing on the train
Believe it or not, you must have a written permission from the train operator to sing, legally, on a train in Scotland.
3. Handling a salmon while looking suspicious
Made with the aim of preventing any illegal activities within the salmon business, this law prohibits engaging in any suspicious circumstances while dealing with this particular species.
4. Doodling on a bank note
Whatever you do, do not write important memos on a bank note. You have been warned.
