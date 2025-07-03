Police officers are appealing for information after woman died following a three vehicle collision in Sunderland. | Pacemaker

A male passenger of the car assaulted the 41-year-old man.

Police are appealing for information to trace two suspects after a hit-and-run and assault in Cambusbarron.

At around 1.10pm on Wednesday, a 41-year-old man was hit by a blue Skoda Fabia on Main Street. A male passenger then left the car and assaulted him.

The car was then spotted leaving in the direction of Bikhill Road. It was later found burnt out in a wooded area near Bore Row in Plean.

The 41-year-old did not require any medical treatment.

Police are appealing for information to trace two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build.

He was wearing all black clothing with his hood up, his face partially covered, and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a man with grey hair and wearing glasses.

Detective sergeant Gavin McLuskey said: "This was an alarming incident for the victim and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the blue Skoda Fabia in the area, to get in touch.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, as it could be vital to our investigation.”