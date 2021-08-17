St Simon's Partick Church Fire: Man arrested and charged for fire at historic Glasgow church

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in a historic church.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 3:48 pm
St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick was extensively damaged after a fire on Wednesday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the early hours of that morning to deal with the large blaze.

A police investigation was subsequently launched and now a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Police Scotland has released a statement saying that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fire.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, Drumchapel CID, said: “We know this fire has been devastating and has caused much distress to the local and wider community.

"Along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and officers will continue to patrol the area."

