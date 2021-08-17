Covid Scotland: A&E waiting times worst since records began

Just 76.5 per cent of people were seen within four hours in the first week of August, below the Scottish Government target of 95 per cent.

A total of 981 patients spent more than eight hours in hospital, while 254 were waiting longer than 12 hours.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the number of attendances at emergency departments returning closer to pre-pandemic levels, the number of weekly attendances dropped by almost 3,000 to 25,582.

Picture: John Devlin.

It comes amid reports from health boards across Scotland that hospitals are struggling to cope with high demand and high levels of staff absence.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Minister for Public Health, Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, said hospital staff are “struggling to cope with the enormous demands placed on them”.

“Our NHS urgently needs a solid remobilisation plan to tackle the backlogs that were present before Covid struck, which are now spiralling out of control,” he said.

“This is now a fully-fledged crisis. A&E statistics have plummeted to their worst level in six years - but the SNP Government seem to think nothing is wrong.

“Humza Yousaf has to start listening to NHS staff. A summer of inaction and delay is harming frontline services.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said people visiting A&E are “much sicker and require higher levels of care” than before.

“Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks. They work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care,” he said.

“We are in daily contact with every board and are monitoring the situation closely.

“Hospitals are reporting increased levels of people attending A&E who are much sicker and require higher levels of care.

“Weekly performance is impacted due to a range of challenges including high attendances, staffing pressures due to isolation and annual leave and the continued requirement for infection control precautions that is affecting the time people need to spend in A&E.”

He added: “The boards are in the process of recruiting additional staff with this funding and we expect to see an impact of our rapid action in the coming weeks.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.