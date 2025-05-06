SNP minister expresses concern over sharp rise in new rape cases

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s justice secretary has expressed concern over the prevalence of sexual offending in the wake of new statistics showing a sharp rise in the number of new rape cases being reported to police.

Angela Constance said there were “multiple potential factors” behind the trend, which shows there were 1,267 reports of rape in the first nine months of 2024/25 - an increase of more than 34 per cent on the 944 reports during the same period in 2020/21.

The stark increase, reported by The Scotsman on Tuesday, was raised at Holyrood by Scottish Labour’s Katy Clark, who asked Ms Constance whether there had been a rise in rape offences, or a rise in reporting of such offences.

Ms Constance described the issue as a “conundrum that many of us have wrestled with”. She told MSPs: “We know that historically, and indeed presently, that underreporting remains an issue, and any endeavours that improves this and encourages more victims and witnesses to come forward is to be welcomed.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance said the government was in talks with the Crown Office about the changes. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Ms Constance added: “Am I concerned that sexual offences remain underreported? The answer would be yes. And am I concerned about the prevalence of sexual offending in society? Absolutely.”

Liam Kerr, shadow justice secretary for the Scottish Conservatives, pointed out in 2023/24, the median time from offence to verdict for non-historic sexual offences was over three years. He asked when victims would see “results” of work being taken to address the court backlogs.

Ms Constance said she accepted the time for solemn cases to be concluded remained “too long,” and stressed there was “much more to do”. She also told MSPs the Government was improving access to justice for victims of sexual offences, such as via the the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“I am concerned by any rise in new rape cases being reported,” she said. “There are multiple potential factors behind this, including a greater willingness of victims to come forward.

“I very much want people to have continued confidence in reporting such crimes, and encourage victims and survivors to access support services, which is why we have increased funding to Rape Crisis Scotland’s national advocacy project, with over £6m over the next three years.”

