The number of new rape cases being reported to police across Scotland surged by more than a third since 2020/21, prompting concerns from a leading victims’ charity.

While Police Scotland received reports of 944 recent rapes - defined as those reported less than 365 days after the offence was committed - in the the first nine months of 2020/21, the number jumped to 1,267 for the period in 2024/25 - an increase of 34.2 per cent.

Scrutiny of the trend, detailed in the latest issue of the policing publication 1919 Magazine, pointed out while the number of historic rape crimes being reported to police remained significant, more recent cases accounted for a larger proportion of incidents recorded by Scotland’s national force.

It has prompted the force to report an “increase in prevalence” of rape across the country, with 1919 - funded by the Scottish Police Federation - reporting that Scotland’s rising rape count is “more of a live threat than previously thought”.

The shift is laid bare in the most recent quarterly performance report to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), which noted that rape crimes continue to rise, with recorded figures at their highest level since comparable figures began.

It shows that in the first three quarters of 2024/25, there were 789 reports of non-recent rapes, up from 730 during the same period in 2023/24, and from 718 in the first nine months of 2020/21. But the increase is even sharper for recent rapes, which were up 21 per cent from the 1,041 recorded in the first three quarters of 2023/24.

It means that recent rapes now account for a larger proportion (61.6 per cent) of incidents recorded by police compared to non-recent rapes (38.4 per cent).

The report to the SPA’s policing performance committee noted: “Whilst both recent and non-recent rapes have increased, it is recent rapes that is increasing as a faster rate, which potentially indicates an increase in prevalence.”

Scottish Labour’s justice spokesperson Pauline McNeill said the “shocking” figures required an “urgent investigation” by the Scottish Government.

“Under-reporting is a huge issue in rape cases and any progress addressing that is welcome, but it is horrifying that the number of rape cases seems to be increasing,” she said. “The SNP must examine these trends in order to understand what is driving this increase and how we can address this threat.

“We must use every lever we have to prevent violence against women and sexual assault, including making sure streets are safe, tackling misogynistic attitudes at their root, and ensuring that our justice system can effectively prosecute these abhorrent crimes.”

Victim Support Scotland said the publishing of such figures was important in understanding the bigger picture.

“However, we are concerned that these figures suggest a potential increase in the prevalence of rape cases, particularly recent rape,” Kate Wallace, the charity’s chief executive, told 1919. “We know that sexual offences are often under-reported, which adds to this worry.”

She added: “It’s vital that victims have the confidence to come forward and report these crimes. No matter when they took place, it takes a huge amount of effort and can have an emotional toll on the person who reports it.”

At their peak, non-recent rape crimes accounted for almost half of rape reports received by Police Scotland. That came on the back of several high-profile cases and pro-active work by public authorities urging victims to come forward, however old the case.

Operation Yewtree, which investigated the crimes of disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile and others, as well as the global MeToo movement, also encouraged victims to come forward, sometimes several decades after the crime.

But latest statistics suggest emphasis has shifted back to more recent cases. In 2020/21, historic cases accounted for more than 43 per cent of investigations.

The long-term statistical picture for rape crimes in Scotland paints a bleak picture, with cases rising by a third over the past decade.

In 2023/24, the last full year for which figures are available, there were the equivalent of six rape crimes recorded by police every single day. Attempted rape cases, while significantly smaller in number, also rose by a fifth.

Female victims raped by men remain the overwhelming category of crime recorded. More than half have a domestic element, meaning the victim was attacked by a current or former partner.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “The sharp rise in reported rape crimes is deeply alarming and my thoughts are with those who have suffered such a traumatic crime.

“Survivors deserve swift justice and real support — but under the SNP, too many are left waiting years for closure. The delays in our justice system are unacceptable and only add to victims’ suffering.”

Police Scotland’s Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Taylor said: “We will always take a victim-centred approach to all reports of sexual offences. Every report is thoroughly investigated, with sensitivity and professionalism, by specially trained liaison officers who will support victims and signpost to appropriate support.

“Tackling sexual crime is a priority and we work closely with partners to make sure people are aware of how to report crimes of this nature.”

Police Scotland encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.