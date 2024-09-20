Fill in our ‘Silent Crime’ survey to help us highlight unreported crimes, and crimes that are looked into with no further action taken

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That is why National World, the publisher of The Scotsman, is launching a campaign to look at the issue in greater detail.

Strain on police services and changes in priorities set by forces could mean that lots of ‘low level’ crime is now going unreported or not being investigated thoroughly. You may feel there has been a change here compared to the past.

As The Scotsman has reportedy, there are doubts and ignorance surrounding the new nationwide ‘proportionate response to crime’ strategy being rolled out by Police Scotland. Just 43 per cent of respondents to a poll commissioned last month by the Scottish Police Authority said they were aware of the policy, which means officers no longer investigate every reported low-level offence, especially where there is a lack of CCTV, eyewitnesses or other evidence.

A new campaign looking at the issue of 'silent crime' has been launched by National World, the publishers of The Scotsman.

The repercussions of that policy and how it is impacting ordinary people in communities up and down the country are still emerging and you can help. Perhaps you yourself have been a victim or witness of a crime you felt you could not report. Or you may know someone who chose to do this. Crime could even be a reason why you feel increasingly unsafe in the area surrounding your home.

That’s why we want to know what you make of crime in Scotland. To do this, we’re asking you to fill in this survey on crime in your area so we can include the experiences of residents like you.

The campaign is looking at the issue of ‘silent crime’ and its impact on victims and communities.

The aim is to compile a dossier of evidence - both data and stories - and present these to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. You can choose to add your contact details if you wish for one of our reporters to follow up by reaching out, or you can keep your responses anonymous. Either way, we want to know your thoughts on local crime.