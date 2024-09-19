The study, which saw experts travel to Scotland to interview Gaelic and Scots speakers, was published by the Council of Europe

Speakers of Scots experience “intolerance, threats and hate speech” linked to the use of their language in public life, a major European report into minority languages in the UK has warned.

The study, compiled by the Council of Europe, found women are a particular target, with most instances of abuse, which occur predominantly online, not being reported to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also called on the Scottish Government to “depoliticise” regional and minority languages, highlighting issues surrounding the public perception of a connection between Scottish Gaelic and the independence movement since the referendum ten years ago.

The Evaluation Report on the United Kingdom and Isle of Man, compiled by the council’s committee of experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages , also found the teaching of all regional or minority languages in the UK – including Scots and Scottish Gaelic - need to be strengthened due to patchy provision mainly co-ordinated by local authorities.

It contrasted the support for minority languages in Scotland with that of Wales, where it said communication in Welsh was guaranteed in all council areas.

Experts from the committee visited Scotland and spoke to speakers of Scots and Gaelic. It concluded the existence of discrimination against Scots speakers “seriously hamper” the protection and promotion of the language.

JPI

The report said: “During the on-the-spot visit, speakers of Scots raised concerns that there are many instances of intolerance, threats and hate speech linked to the use of Scots in public life.

“Such instances have happened mostly online and women appear to be a particular target. According to representatives of speakers, such instances have been reported to the police without any action being taken.”

The report warned there was an “overreliance on volunteers for their development and lack of adequate and systematic funding” in the UK for languages including Scots and Gaelic.

According to data provided by Education Scotland, in 2022/23, Scotland had 184 primary schools where pupils could learn Scots and five secondary schools. Meanwhile, the report found local authorities in Scotland had discretion as to the teaching of the history and culture related to Gaelic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In practice, such teaching is not always ensured,” it said. “Scottish Gaelic language plans created by local authorities set the standards and the degree to which Scottish Gaelic is promoted at local level and, although many local authorities have plans, they differ greatly in content and some still do not have them.”

The investigation also found communication with public bodies was not always possible in minority languages in Scotland.

“A lot of discretion is left to regional and local authorities regarding the use of regional or minority languages within public administration, leading to a very varied situation,” it said.

“Welsh communication is guaranteed in all local councils, but this is not systematic for Scottish Gaelic, Scots, Irish, Ulster Scots and Manx Gaelic, and not possible for Cornish.”

It also called for the UK-wide Equality Act 2010 to include “language” as a ground for discrimination to protect victims of language-based hatred from discrimination and intolerance.

The report warned its experts had been told by Scots that following the 2014 independence referendum, there had been a “politicisation of language issues”.

It said: “Speakers informed the Committee of Experts that in public discourse, there have been some attempts to link Scottish Gaelic or Scots language promotion or speakers of those languages with the independence movement.

“According to information provided during the on-the-spot visit by speakers of both regional or minority languages, there is no such link, as speakers hold a range of views on the question of independence and support a range of political parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “They were all adamant on the need to decouple politics from language issues and treat language protection as a non-partisan issue. The Committee of Experts encourages the authorities to continue and enhance efforts to depoliticise regional and minority languages and to promote non-discrimination.

The document also raised concerns over the poor quality of signage in regional or minority languages and how this negatively affects the visibility and prestige of the language, adding that Scots speakers had shown concern over the number of anglicised names of places.

The Council of Europe experts said the authorities needed to implement a “more structured policy” and “adequate funding for the promotion of Scots”, which it said was spoken by around 30 per cent of the population, as well as Gaelic.

The experts said: “Scots continues to enjoy a degree of commitment from the Scottish Government, but further resolute action to promote Scots is needed. A more structured policy and adequate funding especially in light of the increasing interest in Scots and the high number of people speaking the language would allow for the language to develop further.”

Broadcasting also came under fire as the study pointed out that although there are programmes in Gaelic on BBC Alba and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, there was a "high percentage of repeat programmes and limited range of genres" - while broadcasting in Scots is limited to some online short clips and a monthly private online radio programme.