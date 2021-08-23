Sick puppies seized by Scottish SPCA investigators from breeder’s van at Glasgow hotel car park

The Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit worked on intelligence to expose the dealer earlier this month.

All six of the puppies – which were found in small cages within the van, have been diagnosed with giardia and coccidia – common in pups from the low-welfare trade due to the poor conditions they are kept in.

It was also found that the vaccination certificate the breeder was using to sell the pups was falsified.

The six puppies were found in small cages inside a van. Photo: Scottish SPCA

The puppies are now at one the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres receiving the care and treatment they need.

A special investigations unit inspector, who cannot be named as they work undercover, said: “At first the pups appeared healthy but after veterinary examination they were found to have giardia and ciccodia. If left untreated, these diseases can lead to serious illness and in the worst cases, death.

“Low-welfare dealers will try anything to sell pups. We always ask the public to be vigilant and demand to see paperwork but in some cases, like this one, documents can be forged.

"Legitimate documentation will have stamps from the veterinary practice where the pup received their vaccination and full vaccination details. A responsible breeder will have no issue with a potential breeder contacting the vet practice to confirm details.

“We say this time and time again, low-welfare breeders will always give an excuse, most of the time it will be a sympathy story, to deliver a dog to you or meet you in a public place. Please, under no circumstances, allow this to happen.

“Puppies and their parents are suffering and dying due to this industry. We now need the public to act responsibly and not contribute to this appalling trade. Public demand will fuel this trade and as long as it does, bad dealers will find any means to operate.”

Any concerns over the low-welfare puppy trade should be reported to the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

