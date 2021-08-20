A member of the public found the animal in an outside bin at Cemetery Lodge in Howe Road, Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire, on Monday.

The Scottish SPCA has launched an investigation and is keen to trace the dog’s owner.

The cream coloured Lhasa apso or similar small terrier type was not microchipped or wearing a collar when she was found.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “The dog was dumped some time between late evening on Saturday August 14 and 3pm on Monday August 16.

“We’d like to find out how she came to be in the bin at the cemetery.

“If anyone has any information they can contact our confidentialhelpline on 03000 999 999.”

