The victim was walking along the street in the Pollock Avenue area of Hamilton, at around 9.20am, when she was approached by a man, who pushed her to the ground and attacked her.

The man then ran off in the direction of Pollock Avenue. He was last seen running into Argyle Drive.

Police described the suspect as being white, between 20-35 years old, around 5ft 6, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit with his hood up, a black face mask, and white trainers.

Police are urging anyone with information – particularly those with dash-cam or CCTV footage – to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Scott Boyle from Lanarkshire Police Division said: “Although the woman did not require medical treatment, she was left very shaken by what had happened. I would appeal for anyone with any information, to come forward so we can trace the man responsible.

“The area would have been quite busy at that time of day, do you remember hearing or seeing anything around this time? Did you see a man matching this description?

“Officers are currently checking CCTV footage, however I urge anyone with dash-cam or home security footage in the area to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0603 of Friday, 21 January 2022. Alternatively you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

