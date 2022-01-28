Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman while on duty in Glasgow

Dilexan Aloysious, 27, allegedly committed the crime at a property in Glasgow's Ruchill on September 2, 2020.
Court papers state Aloysious was acting in his duty as a police constable at the time.
It is stated he rubbed the woman's body, groped her over her clothing and asked her to lower her trousers.
Further claims made include touching her on the legs and uttering sexual remarks towards her.
Aloysious faces a separate sexual assault charge against the same woman while off-duty at the same place and date.
It is alleged he kissed her on the mouth, uttered sexual remarks towards her and groped her over her clothing.
He is then said to have placed his hand under her clothing and groped her.
He allegedly carried out an identical offence under her clothing.
Aloysious is stated to have exposed himself and asked her to perform a sex act.
The final claim states Aloysious carried out an attack on her private area.
Aloysious appeared in the dock to plead not guilty to the two charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A further hearing was been fixed for March by sheriff Sean Murphy QC.
