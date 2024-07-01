Search launched as highly-trained police dog goes missing near Loch Ness

Police Dog Fergie was being walked near Loch Ness when she disappeared

Concerns are growing for a missing police dog that disappeared in a remote area near Loch Ness at the weekend.

Police Dog Fergie was being walked near Polmaily House, north of the A831 around 10am on Sunday, when a deer bolted in front of her and she ran off. Despite a search of the area, the dog has not been seen since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is a black and tan three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd.

Chief Inspector Gordon Fotheringham, Police Dog Unit lead for the North for Police Scotland, said: “This is a regular walking route for PD Fergie and for her to run off is out of character. Concerns are growing that she may be injured and unable to respond when called.

“Searches are underway and officers are in the area. We are asking anyone who sees her to get in touch.”

Mr Fotheringham added: “PD Fergie is a trained police dog and while she has a friendly nature, she may not react to the public in the same way that other dogs would.

“If you see her, stand still and engage in a normal manner as you would with any dog by speaking to her. She may stand and bark and this is normal behaviour for a trained police dog.