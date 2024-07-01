Watch: The 180,000 bees discovered in Scottish home

The bees were relocated after being discovered in the ceiling of a home near Loch Ness

This video captures the scale of a giant colony of bees found in the roof of a Scottish family’s home.

The discovery of an estimated 180,000 bees in a property in Inverness was made after the home owner’s grandchildren reported hearing buzzing at night while trying to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the colony had been living inside the family’s bedroom ceiling for several years, with the insects found in the plasterboard.

The bees were spread out between three colonies were found in the home, with up to 60,000 bees in each.

Beekeeper Andrew Card, from the Loch Ness Honey Company, helped to relocate the swarm back to temporary hives.