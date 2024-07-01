Watch: The 180,000 bees discovered in Scottish home
This video captures the scale of a giant colony of bees found in the roof of a Scottish family’s home.
The discovery of an estimated 180,000 bees in a property in Inverness was made after the home owner’s grandchildren reported hearing buzzing at night while trying to sleep.
It is believed the colony had been living inside the family’s bedroom ceiling for several years, with the insects found in the plasterboard.
The bees were spread out between three colonies were found in the home, with up to 60,000 bees in each.
Beekeeper Andrew Card, from the Loch Ness Honey Company, helped to relocate the swarm back to temporary hives.
The colonies will now be monitored for parasites for several weeks and then used for honey production next year.
