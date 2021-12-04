Sean Brown: Police becoming 'increasingly worried' for missing man from Kilmarnock

Police have urged anyone who has seen missing man Sean Brown to come forward, as they attempt to trace the 35-year-old, who was last seen in Ayshire on Friday.

By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 11:22 am

Sean was last seen at a house on Boyd Street in Kilmarnock at around 11.30am on Friday, December 3.

He is described as being 6ft, of medium build, with brown hair. Police do not know what he was wearing when he left the property on Boyd Street.

Inspector Raymond Kerr from Kilmarnock Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly worried about Sean, and would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him today, or Sean himself, to contact us via 101 quoting incident reference number 773 of 3 December 2021.”

Sean Brown has been missing from Kilmarnock since Friday morning.