Senior Police Scotland Officer suspended amid PIRC watchdog probe

The allegation is now being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Given that an investigation is being carried out we are unable to comment further."
Police Scotland added that with the suspension, it had reviewed the force's structure to ensure it could continue to operate smoothly.
