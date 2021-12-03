Senior Police Scotland Officer suspended amid PIRC watchdog probe

An investigation is underway.

According to the BBC the officer was suspended on Wednesday.

The allegation is now being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Given that an investigation is being carried out we are unable to comment further."

Police Scotland added that with the suspension, it had reviewed the force's structure to ensure it could continue to operate smoothly.