Scottish man seriously injured in hospital after being abducted in car that was set alight
A man was left seriously injured after he was abducted in a car and assaulted.
The 25-year-old man was forced into a white Audi S3 quattro on Milton Mains Court in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, around 6.20pm on Wednesday, November 20.
He was later left in an unknown location. The man was subsequently taken to Forth Valley Hospital for the treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle was found abandoned and set alight just off the B9141 near Dunning in Perth and Kinross on Thursday, November 21.
Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which was reported to them on November 25.
Detective Constable Gordon McCready said: “We have been carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have information, saw the white Audi, or noticed any unusual activity to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could help our investigation.
“If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CR/451318/24. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”