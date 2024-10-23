The Scottish Government is being accused of being ‘completely disconnected’ from the daily reality facing police officers

Police Scotland has claimed it is prioritising officers’ health and wellbeing after one million working days were lost due to absences in the past four years.

Since 2020, Police Scotland recorded 1,020,930 working days of absences, figures provided via Freedom of Information (FOI) have revealed. Of this, 239,507 days were due to officers suffering psychological disorders.

The statistics, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through a FOI request, also show that between April 2022 and June this year just over 7,000 officers were “not deployable”.

In July 2023 and June this year, nearly one in six officers who were available to the force were unable to be deployed.

The Scottish Conservatives have said the figures fully expose the SNP’s failure to support the police force, claiming Scottish Government ministers were “completely disconnected” from the daily reality facing police officers.

Liam Kerr MSP, the party’s justice spokesman, said the Government needed to do more to show police officers they were valued and supported at work.

Mr Kerr said: "The rate of absences within Police Scotland in recent years is staggering.

“Dedicated officers are being forced to do their job with one hand tied behind their back due to savage and sustained SNP cuts. It’s very telling that nearly a quarter of these absences are due to psychological issues, given officer numbers are at their lowest since the SNP came to power in 2007.

“There’s a vicious circle of overwhelmed officers going off sick, which in turn increases the stress on their remaining colleagues, who are more likely to fall ill too. SNP ministers are completely disconnected from the pressures facing police officers on a daily basis and have repeatedly neglected their needs.

“In contrast, the Scottish Conservatives would show some common sense by putting 1,000 extra officers on our streets. This would make our streets safer as well as ensuring that officers feel valued at their work.”

Earlier this year, police numbers dropped to 16,207 - the lowest level since March 2007, just before the SNP took power.

As of October 1, this number had risen to 16,425 and Police Scotland anticipates reaching 16,600 by November.

Police Scotland said it had invested millions in officer welfare and had a greater emphasis on staff mental health.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Spiers said: “The chief constable has prioritised the health and wellbeing of our officers and staff, whose feedback was integral in agreeing a £17 million investment in enhanced welfare provisions.

“These include a new 24/7 employee assistance programme, direct access to occupational health services to support officers and staff on their journey back to health and work, and a greater focus on mental health.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “These figures cover a period of more than four years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, across a workforce of more than 16,000 officers.

“We welcome the chief constable’s commitment to workforce wellbeing and that police officers and staff can access a range of services including access to a new 24/7 employee assistance programme and have direct access to occupational health services.

“Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances due to the UK Government settlement, we have provided record police funding of £1.55 billion this year, an increase of £92.7 million, which means Police Scotland will take on more recruits this year than at any time since 2013.

“Police Scotland indicated that there were around 16,400 officers at the beginning of August, with over 690 new officers recruited since March.”