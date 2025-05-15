Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in North Lanarkshire.

The teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a girl around 9pm on Sunday in the Sandy Park area of Bellshill.

Two teenagers have been arrested over the incident | Adobe

The incident was initially believed to have taken place in Sandy Park. However, officers later established that it happened within a property.

Further enquiries are still being made by police to establish the full circumstances.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance to date, following an earlier appeal for information.

Police Scotland encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

