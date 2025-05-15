Lanarkshire crime: Two teens arrested after alleged rape of girl, 17, in Bellshill home
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in North Lanarkshire.
The teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a girl around 9pm on Sunday in the Sandy Park area of Bellshill.
The incident was initially believed to have taken place in Sandy Park. However, officers later established that it happened within a property.
Further enquiries are still being made by police to establish the full circumstances.
Officers have thanked the public for their assistance to date, following an earlier appeal for information.
Police Scotland encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
If someone feels unable to contact police directly, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reach out to organisations like Victim Support Scotland on 0800 160 1985 or visit the body’s website.