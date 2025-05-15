Lanarkshire crime: Two teens arrested after alleged rape of girl, 17, in Bellshill home

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th May 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 09:48 BST
Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in North Lanarkshire.

The teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a girl around 9pm on Sunday in the Sandy Park area of Bellshill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two teenagers have been arrested over the incidentplaceholder image
Two teenagers have been arrested over the incident | Adobe

The incident was initially believed to have taken place in Sandy Park. However, officers later established that it happened within a property.

Further enquiries are still being made by police to establish the full circumstances.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance to date, following an earlier appeal for information.

Police Scotland encourages anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If someone feels unable to contact police directly, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reach out to organisations like Victim Support Scotland on 0800 160 1985 or visit the body’s website.

Related topics:PolicePolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice