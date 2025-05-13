Lanarkshire crime: Teenage girl raped in Bellshill park as police hunt for two men
Police are hunting for two men after a teenage girl was raped in a park in North Lanarkshire.
The 17-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday in the Sandy Park area of Bellshill.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with police appealing to the public for further information. Officers are looking to identify two men - both aged around 30 - who were seen in the area at the time of the assault.
One of the men has been described as being of medium build, while the other wore grey work type trousers.
Detective Inspector Lorraine Wilson said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area and viewing CCTV.
“We are particularly keen to identify two men aged around 30 years who were in the area at the time the assault took place. One is described as being of medium build and the other was wearing grey work type trousers. Anyone who has seen these men is asked to contact police immediately.
Inspector Gail Nicol added: “We know that this incident will be concerning for people living in this community and I would like to reassure them that there will be an increased police presence in the area and encourage anyone with concerns to speak to the officers.”
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3452 of May 11. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.