Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in George Square, Glasgow, on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Three men, aged 17, 34, and 35, have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed.

Fans gathered at George Square after Rangers lifted the SPFL Premier League Cup on the last day of the season picture: Lisa Ferguson

There were 47 injuries to police officers trying to control large crowds, said the force.

There have now been 39 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

Footage on social media at the time of the celebrations showed packs of fans brawling with each other, and launching traffic cones, plastic bollards and other missiles at lines of riot gear-clad police officers.

