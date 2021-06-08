Covid in Scotland: Children to be vaccinated 'as quickly as possible' if vaccine committee gives go-ahead

A child receives a vaccine picture: supplied

Last week it was announced that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use among 12 to 15 year olds following a review of its safety, quality and effectiveness.

During her latest Covid update in Parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said if the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) gives the go-ahead for children to be vaccinated, the Scottish Government will “move as quickly as possible” to vaccinate them.

Speaking to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm that if the JCVI recommends the use of the vaccine for children aged 12 and over, we will move as quickly as possible to implement the advice.

“For the moment, however, we continue to focus on vaccinating all adults as quickly as possible."

She added: “It is vital that we rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions. However, vaccination may well be an important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and further reducing community transmission of the virus.”

The vaccine has already been approved for 16 to 18 year olds, and those in that age group with an underlying health condition have already been covered in Scotland’s vaccine rollout.

