Pupil charged for allegedly possessing knife at Scottish primary school
A teenager has been charged after allegedly being caught in possession of a knife at a primary school in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to Laurencekirk Primary on Friday following reports of a boy with a capped crafting knife.
The item was seized and a 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, May 16, 2025, officers received a report of concern about a pupil in possession of a knife at a school in the Laurencekirk area.
“The item was recovered and there was no risk to the wider public.
“A 12-year-old boy has been charged and reported to Youth Justice Management. Officers are working with partners to address the matter.”
An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a pupil brought a craft knife into school on Friday, May 16.
“The safety and wellbeing of pupils is our top priority and this incident was dealt with swiftly by our staff and Police Scotland. We continue to focus on the well-being and education of our children and young people.”