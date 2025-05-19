Police have charged a 12-year-old boy over the alleged incident involving a knife at a primary school.

A teenager has been charged after allegedly being caught in possession of a knife at a primary school in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to Laurencekirk Primary on Friday following reports of a boy with a capped crafting knife.

Laurencekirk Primary School | Google Maps

The item was seized and a 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, May 16, 2025, officers received a report of concern about a pupil in possession of a knife at a school in the Laurencekirk area.

“The item was recovered and there was no risk to the wider public.

“A 12-year-old boy has been charged and reported to Youth Justice Management. Officers are working with partners to address the matter.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a pupil brought a craft knife into school on Friday, May 16.