The incidents of vandalism took place at Friockheim Primary School in Arbroath, sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, January 25 and 7:45am on Wednesday January, 26.
Sheds, play equipment and a bench were vandalised and damaged.
Read More
Paint, which had been stored in one of the sheds, had been thrown around the playground.
Police have asked anyone with relevant information to come forward – particularly parents and carers who noticed their youngsters coming home with blue or pink paint on their clothing on Tuesday evening.
If you have information that could assist the investigation, you can speak to any police officer or call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0617 of Wednesday, January 26. Information can be also given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.