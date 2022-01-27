Primary school in Arbroath vandalised overnight

Police have appealed to parents and carers for information, following an incident where vandals damaged items at a primary school located in a village in Angus.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:10 pm

The incidents of vandalism took place at Friockheim Primary School in Arbroath, sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, January 25 and 7:45am on Wednesday January, 26.

Sheds, play equipment and a bench were vandalised and damaged.

Paint, which had been stored in one of the sheds, had been thrown around the playground.

Police have asked anyone with relevant information to come forward – particularly parents and carers who noticed their youngsters coming home with blue or pink paint on their clothing on Tuesday evening.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, you can speak to any police officer or call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0617 of Wednesday, January 26. Information can be also given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

