The incident happened in the Brierfield Terrace area of the city, at around 11pm on Tuesday, January 25, when the victim was approached by two men. These men started a conversation and then assaulted him.

The two men then walked off towards Cairncry Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The two suspects were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. One was described as being around 5ft 6inches tall, while the other was around 6ft.Detective Constable Gillian McPake said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw these men or knows who they are.

"Also, if you were in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage or any other information that might help our investigation please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3720 of 25/01/22, or anonymously call anonymously the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the Brierfield Terrace area of Aberdeen.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.