All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
2 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
29 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.

A footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST
 Comment

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.

The footballer was first held in June 2021, bailed pending further inquiries by police and suspended by his club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been under investigation for almost two years but on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he will face no further action.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.
Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.

In a statement GMP said: "The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action.

"The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

"Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond."

The footballer, who police have not identified, has since left the Premier League club he was with at the time of his arrest.

CMAL condemned for sending execs on £1000-a-night Mediterranean conference cruise

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.