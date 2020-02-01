Potential human trafficking victims found during Glasgow drug raid

Police have arrested two people after uncovering a cannabis farm in an inudustrial unit where they also found potential victims of human trafficking.

Specialist officers acting on intelligence discovered the "large-scale" cultivation on Swanston Street, Glasgow, on Friday.

Swanson Street in Dalmarnock, Glasgow where the drug raid happened picture: JPI Media and Google Maps

Three South East Asian men, believed to be Vietnamese and possible human trafficking victims, were found at the premises.

It follows the recovery of cannabis, ecstasy, amphetamine and cocaine worth around £270,000 during raids on two properties in Dinart Street, also on Friday.

The drugs and the cannabis farm are thought to be linked and two men aged 41 and 34 have been arrested.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Steven Elliot said: "As a result of an intelligence-led investigation a significant amount of drugs have been seized and removed from circulation and will not make it to our streets.

"Criminal behaviour like this spreads harm and misery and we are committed to detecting and disrupting those intent on bringing drugs to Glasgow and enforcing that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

"I would also like to reassure the public that the three men, believed to be potential victims of human trafficking, are being provided with support and advice while enquires are carried out."