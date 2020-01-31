Police following 'positive line of inquiry' one week after death of Edinburgh attack victim Margaret Grant, 79

Police have released an image of Margaret Grant as part of a fresh appeal for information.

Detectives hunting for a suspect following the death of an OAP attacked in her own home in the city have revealed they are following a ‘positive’ line of inquiry.

Margaret Grant.

It is understood Police Scotland officers have identified a potential suspect after frail Margaret Grant, 79, revealed that he knew her.

She revealed the potentially vital clue shortly before dying in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary last Friday evening.

Margaret, who was housebound and relied on carers, was rushed to hospital after she was fatally assaulted by the intruder who had intended to rob her at her flat in Restalrig Circus.

A passer-by or neighbour is believed to have disturbed the thug who fled the scene on foot at round 6.50pm.

Margaret was taken to hospital and her final words, revealed later by the officer in charge of the manhunt, could be used as a ‘dying declaration’ in any court case against him over her death.

On Friday night, officers returned to the scene to speak to people in the area in an attempt to capture the mystery intruder.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 30-years-old, about 5ft 6ins tall with combed long black hair and a Scottish accent. He was wearing a black top which may have had white lower sleeves, and dark trousers.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston said: “Officers are following a positive line of enquiry but we are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts remain with Margaret’s family. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“Anyone who may have seen anything in the Restalrig Circus area around the time of this disturbance, however insignificant they may think it was, should get in touch. Likewise if anyone has dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation, please call us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3175 of Friday, 24 January, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.