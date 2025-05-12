Six teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at Portlethen Moss on Saturday. (Picture: Police Scotland)

The boys, aged between 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with the fire at Portlethen Moss.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six teenage boys have been charged in connection with a fire at an Aberdeenshire nature site.

Emergency services were called to Portlethen Moss near the A92 on Saturday at around 4.25pm after reports of an large open area of land on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire was fully extinguished by 9.30pm with no reports of injuries.

Six boys, all aged between 13 and 14, have now been charged in connection with the blaze and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

The incident follows the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issuing an “extreme” wildfire warning for mainland Scotland on Saturday, May 10.

Inspector James Nicholson said: “This incident had a significant impact in the area and I’d like to thank the local community and emergency service partners for their assistance.