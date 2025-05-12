Portlethen Moss fire: Six teenage boys charged after fire at Aberdeenshire nature reserve
Six teenage boys have been charged in connection with a fire at an Aberdeenshire nature site.
Emergency services were called to Portlethen Moss near the A92 on Saturday at around 4.25pm after reports of an large open area of land on fire.
The fire was fully extinguished by 9.30pm with no reports of injuries.
Six boys, all aged between 13 and 14, have now been charged in connection with the blaze and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
The incident follows the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issuing an “extreme” wildfire warning for mainland Scotland on Saturday, May 10.
Inspector James Nicholson said: “This incident had a significant impact in the area and I’d like to thank the local community and emergency service partners for their assistance.
“With the recent dry weather there is already a higher risk of wildfires and emergency services are extremely busy. I’d urge everyone to consider their actions and the implications they may have.”