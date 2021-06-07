Nine fire engines and other specialist units were sent to the blaze at Lincluden Path in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, when the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday June 1.

Residents were evacuated from the three-storey tenement as firefighters tackled the blaze and the following day police confirmed the body of a man had been found inside a flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was named as 48-year-old Rahul Thakur.

McCulloch Street, Pollokshields picture: Google maps

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the fire on Saturday.

Junaid Saddiqui appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with wilful fire-raising and murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Local community organisation, The Bowling Green, said 15 families had been displaced due to the fire and launched an appeal on social media to collect clothes and shoes for them.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.