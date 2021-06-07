Pollokshields fire: Man appears in court charged with murder following Glasgow flat fire

A man has been charged following a fire at a Glasgow flat which left one person dead and caused many residents to be evacuated.

Nine fire engines and other specialist units were sent to the blaze at Lincluden Path in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, when the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday June 1.

Residents were evacuated from the three-storey tenement as firefighters tackled the blaze and the following day police confirmed the body of a man had been found inside a flat.

The man was named as 48-year-old Rahul Thakur.

McCulloch Street, Pollokshields picture: Google maps

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the fire on Saturday.

Junaid Saddiqui appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with wilful fire-raising and murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Local community organisation, The Bowling Green, said 15 families had been displaced due to the fire and launched an appeal on social media to collect clothes and shoes for them.

